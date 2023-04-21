ADVERTISEMENT
5 Hairstyles To Steal From Rashmika Mandanna

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Apr,2023 20:00:43
The National Crush of the Nation, Rashmika Mandanna, has grabbed all the headlines for her gorgeousness in glamorous and straightforward looks. She makes one fall in love with her beauty and style. Rashmika is among the most awaited actresses on the red carpet, at events, shows, etc. She makes her appearance captivating from tip to toe. And here are some gorgeous hairstyle examples by Rashmika Mandanna.

Here check out Rashmika Mandanna’s stunning hairstyles in pictures

1) Sleek Low Bun

The beautiful Rashmika Mandanna donned a romantic outfit with bold makeup, and to highlight her look, she kept her hair minimal in a sleek low bun. The actress looked stunningly attractive in this overall black dramatic look.

2) Ponytail Hairstyle

In this picture, Rashmika Mandanna styled herself in a red backless satin gown. Her low curly ponytail hairstyles uplifted her look.

3) Messy High Bun

Rashmika Mandanna styled her ethnicity in this sharara set without any accessories. The rosy makeup and messy high bun added a fun and statement look.

4) Half-Tied Bun

A perfect hairstyle for vacation enthusiasts in a casual checkered mini dress. The half bun and open hairstyle looked perfect with this style.

5) Open Hairstyle

The gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna elevated her saree look in a beautiful pink saree paired with a matching blouse and accessories. However, the open wavy hairstyle made her saree look more attractive.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

