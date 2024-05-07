5 Things That Make Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala 2024 Saree Look Extraordinary

Alia Bhatt left everyone spellbound with her mesmerizing appearance like an ‘Apsara’ on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2024. She was an absolute stunner with her timeless elegance in a saree. Nobody could have thought that a saree could be transformed so beautifully. So, let’s find out what makes Alia’s saree different from the rest.

1) Ace Designer

Alia embraced timeless elegance for her grand appearance, wearing a saree by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi. The saree’s ethereal look instantly caught our attention, and Alia’s allure was magical.

2) Craftsmanship

Alia’s saree is a testament to great craftsmanship. It incorporates hand embroidery, precious stones, elegant beadwork, and fringes, distinctive of the 1920s fringe style.

3) Mesmerizing Color Combination

Alia’s outfit color palette pays homage to nature’s beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea. The combination of all-natural things made her look nothing short of ‘Apsara.’

4) Making Of Saree

The ethereal saree was created with a lot of effort. It took the hard work of 163 dedicated individuals and 1965 man-hours to bring the imagination into reality.

5) Hear Accessories

Alia’s headgear was grabbing our attention. She said, “We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup – an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles – a homage to time’s gentle caress.”

With her grand look, Alia Bhatt has now become the talk of the town.