Talented Indian actor Aditya Roy Kapur has established himself in the Hindi cinema industry. Considering his attractive appearance, he has captured viewers’ hearts across the nation with his innate acting skills. More of his performances is something we hope to see in the future.

Aashiqui 2

In the 2013 movie Aashiqui 2, Aditya’s breakthrough performance was as Rahul Jaykar, a popular musician with a problematic history. Aditya’s portrayal in the movie received appreciation for its depth of feeling and vulnerability. His on-screen romance with Shraddha Kapoor was one of the movie’s highlights because of their obvious chemistry.

YJHD Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Aditya portrayed Avi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a fun-loving and carefree man who travels with his pals to the Himalayas for a vacation. Aditya was a joy to see on television and gave a lot of energy to the part. He had a strong rapport with co-star Ranbir Kapoor, and their sequences together were especially memorable.

Kalank

Aditya portrayed Dev Chaudhry in the film Kalank, a successful businessman who develops feelings for Roop, who was portrayed by Alia Bhatt. The chemistry between Aditya and Alia was incredible, and he brought a lot of charm and elegance to the character. In the song portions of the movie, he also dazzled the audience with his dancing abilities.

Malang

Aditya took over the job of Advait in Malang. Thakur is a young man with a rough past who seeks retribution from those who mistreated him. Aditya’s performance in the movie received recognition for its passion and emotional nuance. Throughout the action-packed scenes of the movie, he additionally displayed his acting prowess.

Fitoor

Aditya portrayed Noor Nizami in Fitoor, a young artist who falls in love with Firdaus, played by Katrina Kaif. The connection between Aditya and Katrina was electric, and he brought a lot of depth and empathy to the character. His representation of the character’s artistic side also won over the crowd.

In between these movies of Aditya Roy Kapur, which movie you loved most? Let us know.