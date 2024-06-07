Amidst Breakup Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Gets Emotional, Says, “Feeling So…”

Ananya Panday is a prominent actress in the Bollywood industry. The actress continues to make a mark in Bollywood with her versatile acting skills and charismatic presence. Her journey in the industry is closely followed by fans and critics alike as she takes on new and challenging roles. Her Instagram appearance is filled with her fashion and personal and professional updates. Recently, she shared a picture series of herself showing her emotional side with Inside Out movie characters on her Instagram story. Take a look at the pictures below!

Ananya Panday’s Emotional Side Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress posted pictures on her Instagram story showcasing her emotions with famous Inside Out characters. In the first picture, the actress shows her grumpy face with just a red angry emotion. In the second picture, the actress took a selfie in a happy mood, just like Joy’s character.

In the third picture, the actress took a sunkissed tongue-out emotional face with the Disgust character. In the fourth picture, she shared a sad crying face with a Sadness character.

She captioned her post, “Feeling so very ‘Emotion’al today! Super duper excited to meet you guys tomorrow and launch something special!” And Disney Film India and Disney India.

On Work Front

Ananya Panday will star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller Control and an Amazon Prime Video series called Call Me Bae. She will continue working with Dharma Productions on the period picture Shankara, which stars Akshay Kumar.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.