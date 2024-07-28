Bollywood News: Alia Bhatt Celebrates RARKPK 1st Anniversary, Aditya Roy Kapur’s Desi Look To Taapsee Pannu’s Retro Look In White

We are excited to bring you the latest news and updates about your favorite stars in Buzztown. There have been many developments, from Alia Bhatt celebrating Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’s 1st anniversary and Aditya Roy Kapur’s desi style to Taapsee Pannu’s retro vibes in white, so let’s dive in.

1) Alia Bhatt Celebrates Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’s 1st Anniversary

Alia Bhatt shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, celebrating 1st anniversary of the film. The film produced by Karan Johar won hearts with a gripping storyline, drama, culture, and vibrant moments. She captioned her post, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ki one year anniversary. #1YearOfRockyRaniKiiPremKahaani.”

2) Sonakshi Sinha’s Cute Birthday Wish For Bestie Huma Qureshi

Sonakshi shared adorable photos with her best friend Huma Qureshi, wishing for her birthday. The photos show a glimpse of their close bond together. At the same time, the Dabangg actress penned a sweet note, “Happy birthday to this crazy HUMA-n. Cant stand straight for one photo also. Love u bye.”

3) Aditya Roy Kapur Makes Hearts Flutter In Desi Look

For the new photoshoot, Aditya Roy graced his look with a charming wine kurta and pajamas. The intricate small bead work, matte color and tailored fit of the kurta give the actor oh-so-breathtaking appearance, combining modern elegance with trend.

4) Rashmika Mandanna Pens Heartfelt Note For Kerala Fans

Expressing her gratitude for the love she received at an event in Kerala, the actress penned a heartfelt note and shared photos from the event where she looked gorgeous in a green saree. Her note reads, “On July 25, I went to karunagapalli in Kerala and everything was so well organised but when I got there I was so very surprised with all the love I got.. I hadn’t excepted it at all. my heart was so full man! God! You guys are such darlings. Thankyou! I love you.. I love your care for me.. thankyou.. I don’t know what I’ve done to get this receive this love but I feel blessed indeed.. thankyou.. really grateful.”

5) Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Picturesque Figure In Crop Top And Denim

Enjoying the lazy Sunday mood, Mouni shared glimpse ofbher cozy day. The actress shared new photos flaunting her curvy midriff wearing a cute black crop top paired with bleh denim jeans. While her picturesque figure highlights her dedication for fitness and health.

6) Taapsee Pannu Retro Vibes In White Saree

For the new photoshoot, Taapsee posed with a transparent umbrella in her hand. She wore a beautiful white saree with a matching blouse. The red roses decorated her open hair, and bold make-up gave her a retro vibe. However, her beauty in a vintage ensemble made hearts flutter.