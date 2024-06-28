Aditya Roy Kapur & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to co-star in Raj & DK’s next?

Fans love it when there’s a new pairing on the horizon and especially when it involves their favorite stars collaborating for the first time. Over the years, we have seen some lovely first time collaborations that have gone on to become iconic and it seems like one such pairing might be on the horizon.

Buzztown suggests that actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu might be all set to co-star in an upcoming action web series, which is currently titled Rakhtabeej. The show is said to be helmed by OTT superstars director duo, Raj & DK, who are best known for creating The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs and Farzi among others.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Roy Kapur gave his nod to be a part of the show after six-month long discussions. The same report also suggested that after Roy Kapur said yes, Ruth Prabhu was finalised to come on board. Both actors have seemingly begun their prep work on independently and will soon be joining each other for their scenes together as well.

This will be Roy Kapur’s first collaboration with Raj & DK, where Ruth Prabhu will mark a hattrick of projects with the creators, where she played the antagonist in The Family Man Season 2, and plays the also plays the lead alongside Varun Dhawan in the show, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Coming to Raj & DK, they have their plate full where apart from this show and Citadel: Honey Bunny, they also have Gulkanda Tales coming soon and have begun working on the third season of The Family Man.

This is indeed one on-screen collaboration everyone would be looking forward to the most.