“I Lost My Soul,” Ananya Panday Confesses To Orry Amidst Separation Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur buzzed in headlines for their alleged relationship. Though both of them have never talked about their relationship in media. however, their mushy pictures and glimpses from a vacation together confirmed that the duo is dating and madly in love with each other. However, only a month ago did reports claim that Aditya and Ananya had broken up. Further, the rumours ignited when Ananya shared a cryptic post about it on her Instagram story. However, neither Ananya nor Aditya talked about this in the media. Fans were concerned about Ananya’s mental health, and she seemingly shared a hint of confessing her feelings to Orry.

Ananya Panday’s Confession To Orry

Taking to his Instagram handle, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared a video, wherein he asked his several friends a fun question, ‘What did they lost this weekend’. While many gave weird and hilarious replies. But Ananya’s reply caught our attention. The actress in the video with tensed expression replied, I lost my soul.

A few days ago, Ananya Panday’s cryptic post on Instagram wherein it was mentioned that ‘if something is meant for someone, it would come back to them.’ This fueled separation rumours, leaving fans in deep shock. A source from Bombay Times confirmed the news and also revealed that both are dealing with this maturely.