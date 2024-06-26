7 Times Disha Patani Stuns In Iconic Gowns And Flaunts Curvy Physique

Disha Patani is known for her acting skills in the Bollywood industry. Her fashion appearance is always on point. From the red carpet to the award show, Disha made a stunning appearance with a glamorous style, especially when wearing iconic gowns highlighting her curvy physique. Here are some notable instances where she has dazzled in gowns:

Disha Patani’s Iconic Style Moments In Gowns

Strapless Gown

Disha Patani looks breathtakingly stunning in a strapless bodycon gown accentuating her figure. The outfit features studded floral embroidery, giving her an elegant and poised appearance.

Cut-out Gown

Disha opts for gowns that blend sophistication with modern flair. She chooses intricate details like sequins embellishments with a plunge neckline front thigh-high slit that add to her glamorous persona.

Satin Slit Gown

This time, Disha opts for a satin gowns that make a statement. She embraces grey color and unique designs that highlight her curves and toned legs with a high-high slit train gown while ensuring a stylish and polished appearance.

Plunging Neck Gown

Disha’s gown choices reflect her fashion-forward approach. She isn’t afraid to experiment with long plunge necklines and halter with red hue satin gown fabrics, making her stand out.

Bodycon Train Gown

Disha selects gowns that give her curves a daring look. She effortlessly styles her curvy physique in a green deep plunge neckline, bodycon thigh-high slit train floor-length gown, which gives a lasting impression.

Bodycon Slit Gown

At awards, Disha opts for white gowns that look striking. She chooses a solid white hue with a deep neck, cut-out curves, and a thigh-high slit gown, which gives a glam appearance to her perfect curvy physique.

Corset Gown

On Instagram, Disha shares glimpses of her gown choices from photoshoots and personal moments. Her posts often highlight her confidence in a black corset-fitted, thigh-high slit gown that gives a timeless beauty to her Western fit.

Disha Patani’s ability to stun in iconic gowns stems not only from her striking beauty but also from her innate sense of style and confidence.