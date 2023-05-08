A day in the life of 'Adipurush' star Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is one of the finest actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The last few years have been phenomenal for her at a professional level. Check out what it looks like to be Kriti Sanon for a day.

Check out this adorable video of Kriti Sanon where she flaunts her stunning lifestyle and what’s it like to be Kriti Sanon for a day:

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh and we are super excited.