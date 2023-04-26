A Decade To Shraddha Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapoor's Aashiqui 2

It has been a decade already since Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor's film Aashiqui 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor‘s blockbuster film Aashiqui 2 was released on 26th April 2013, and today is 26th April 2023; it has been a decade since the movie. This film marked the fantastic debut of Shraddha Kapoor. And also, Aditya Roy Kapoor rose to fame with his performance.

The romantic, tragic film featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor buzzed online, and the audience loved the duo together on screen. Shraddha Kapoor as Arohi and Aditya Roy Kapoor as Rahul Jaikar instantly attracted the fans. As the movie was based on singing talent, the fantastic music did justice to it.

Aashiqui 2 had a total of 11 songs. All the songs were heart-melting and amazing.

Here check out the list of songs from Aashiqui 2

1) Tum Hi Ho is 4 minutes 22 seconds sung by the superstar singer Arijit Singh.

2) Sunn Raha Hai is a blockbuster hit by Ankit Tiwari and is still a favorite of many.

3) Chahun Main Yaa Na is a collaboration song by Arijit Singh and Palak Mucchal.

4) Hum Mar Jayenge is a song by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

5) Meri Aashiqui is a song by Arijit Singh and Palak Mucchal.

6) Piye Aaye Na is sung by KK and Tulsi Kumar

7) Bhula Dena is by the singer Mustafa Zahid

8) Aasan Nahin Yahan is the 3 minutes 34 seconds heart-melting saga in the voice of Arijit Singh.

9) Sun Raha Hai’s female version by Shreya Ghoshal became the audience’s love, and people still love to hear this song.

10) Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi is a 4 minutes 56 seconds song by Arijit Singh

11) Tum Hi Ho remix song by Arijit Singh is everyone’s favorite to date.

Which is your favorite song?