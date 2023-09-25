Movies | Celebrities

Renowned actress and style icon, Malavika Mohanan, has taken the world of modern lehenga choli designs by storm. Her unique sense of style and impeccable fashion choices have made her a trendsetter in the realm of ethnic fashion

When it comes to traditional Indian fashion, few ensembles can match the timeless allure of the lehenga choli. This iconic outfit has not only stood the test of time but has also evolved with the ever-changing fashion landscape. Renowned actress and style icon, Malavika Mohanan, has taken the world of modern lehenga choli designs by storm. Her unique sense of style and impeccable fashion choices have made her a trendsetter in the realm of ethnic fashion. In this guide, we delve into the mesmerizing world of modern lehenga choli designs curated by Malavika Mohanan, offering you a glimpse into the latest trends and inspirations.

Fusion magic

One of the defining features of contemporary lehenga choli designs is the fusion of traditional elements with modern aesthetics. Malavika Mohanan is no stranger to this trend. Her collection showcases a stunning amalgamation of classic silhouettes with contemporary fabrics and motifs. Picture a classic lehenga adorned with intricate zari work and paired with a chic crop top for a touch of elegance and modernity. It’s this fusion magic that sets her designs apart. This beige embroidered sleek lehenga choli design with minimal accessories say it all.

Check out-

A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos] 855073

A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos] 855074
Minimalistic marvels

In a world where less is often more, Malavika Mohanan’s modern lehenga choli designs embrace minimalism with open arms. Simple yet striking, her creations often feature clean lines, monochromatic colour palettes, and understated embellishments. This minimalist approach allows the beauty of the outfit and the wearer to shine through, making it a perfect choice for those who prefer a subtler statement. And this lavender embroidered lehenga choli says it all for it.

However, this black remains still unusual with the multicoloured embroidery work all over. Teamed with sleek hair and bold makeup, it definitely serves the glam.

A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos] 855065

A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos] 855066

A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos] 855070

A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos] 855071

A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos] 855072

Lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan are a showdown to her love for vibrant colours. She fearlessly experiments with an array of hues, from bold reds and regal blues to playful pastels and earthy tones. Each ensemble radiates a unique energy, making them suitable for various occasions, whether it’s a traditional wedding or a contemporary cocktail party.

Contemporary embellishments

Embellishments are the soul of any lehenga choli, and Malavika Mohanan’s designs are no exception. While traditional zardozi and mirror work find their place, she also incorporates contemporary embellishments like sequins, 3D appliqués, and metallic accents, adding a touch of glamour and drama to her creations. And this red gown lehenga is all that serves the purpose

A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos] 855067

A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos] 855068

A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos] 855069
Personalized touch

What sets Malavika Mohanan’s modern lehenga choli designs apart is her ability to infuse a personalized touch into each creation. Whether it’s intricate hand embroidery, custom-made motifs, or unique fabric choices, her designs are a reflection of her distinct style, making them a popular choice among fashion enthusiasts.

