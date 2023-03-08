Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are cherishing a family-friendly Holi celebration at home. The actress recently shared a peek of her celebration on Tuesday on Instagram, in which she and Vicky were united by the latter’s family members, Sham and Veena Kaushal. Isabelle Kaif, Katrina’s sister, was also present.

The pictures didn’t take long to go viral on the internet. With fans and friends getting all gushing over them, one wrote in hilarity, “Amoro ki holi bhi khubsurat hoti h hamri to de gobar, de mitti, aur daldo nali me 😂”, Ileana D’Cruz, wrote, “Ugh cute” as Katrina hugs Vicky from behind for the adorable picture.

For a long time before getting married, Vicky and Katrina Kaif had a secret relationship. The couple, who never turned down dating rumours, wed in a small marriage ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. The couple now frequently posts pictures of each other from their everyday lives on social media and frequently appears walking around Mumbai.

In the upcoming Sriram Raghavan film Merry Christmas, Katrina, the actress most recently was seen in the movie Phone Bhoot, will stand alongside Vijay Sethupathi. This year’s end will see its release. She as well stars with Salman Khan in the hotly anticipated Tiger 3. Vicky, on the reverse hand, will show up in Sam Bahadur, a film centered around the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India.

What are your thoughts on the above adorable pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.