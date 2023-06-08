ADVERTISEMENT
A sneak peek into Akshara Singh's religious vacation in Kedarnath; See pics

The gorgeous Akshara Singh is enjoying her vacation in the religious place Kedarnath. She took blessings from Mahadev and here's how the actress is enjoying her time in the mountains

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Jun,2023 18:10:12
Akshara Singh is Bhojipuri cinema’s one of the famous stars. She rose to with her performance in the films. Her gorgeous look and style have always captivated her fans. Her travel diaries to the beautiful Kedarnath are a must-watch. Let’s check the latest pictures and Akshara’s day in the beautiful mountains. Read more to know.

In the shared pictures, Akshara Singh had fun in the beautiful mountains of Mahadev Nagar. She posed in the green surrounding with her mates. The beautiful smile and scenic beauty are just awesome. The actress took blessings from the lord and enjoyed some delicious street food, dosa sambar. Her fun antics she did undoubtedly made you smile. She also had a great time on a helicopter ride in the mountains.

Akshara Singh is a huge devote of Mahadev, and that’s the reason she landed in Kedarnath. She took blessings from Shiv and took time to visit all the places. The beauty of nature is always inspiring. With the help of her snaps and videos, all her fans also got a chance to meet the Kedarnath lord virtually. Isn’t the place and vibe positive and happy?

Kedarnath is a religious place of Hindu. It is very famous, and people wish to at least visit the place once in a lifetime. Nature and beauty are undeniable. It is located in Uttrakhand.

Read Latest News