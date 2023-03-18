Aditya Roy Kapoor, who began his career as a video jockey on Channel V India, has gone a long way and established himself as an actor in the entertainment world. The 37-year-old actor, who debuted in Bollywood as a supporting player in Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn’s 2009 musical movie London Dreams, has starred in Disney +Hotstar’s new murder thriller The Night Manager.

Kapoor, who rose to prominence with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, has had several misses but has also been in numerous blockbusters like as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dear Zindagi, Malang, and others. While hard work has helped the Bollywood actor build a niche for himself in the profession, Kapoor has also amassed an outstanding net worth. He is also one of the few Bollywood stars who has a magnificent mansion in Bandra, Mumbai’s poshest neighborhood.

Aditya Roy Kapoor paid lakhs for the home, which was created by Ashiesh Shah, a well-known figure in the field of architecture and design. The 37-year-old Bollywood actor’s bachelor home has been well-done in a simple approach, keeping in mind Kapur’s unconventional selections.

Shah left no stone untouched in renovating the bachelor pad into an uber-luxurious home, from modern furniture to beautiful lights and highlighted items. The gigantic pool table, which is positioned adjacent to a piano presented to the actor by his mother, is the major attraction of Aditya Roy Kapoor’s ultra-luxurious home.

Despite the fact that films such as Oh Jaanu, Daawat-e-Ishq, Rashtra Kavach Om, and a few others disrupted Kapoor’s box office momentum, the 37-year-old actor has rebounded back with a great performance in The Night Manager, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Since the first installment of the crime thriller left a cliffhanger, it will be intriguing to watch what happens when Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapoor) enters Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) inner circle.