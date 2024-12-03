Exclusive: Child actor Hardika Sharma to feature in Raj and DK’s Rakt Bramhand for Netflix

Child actress Hardika Sharma who was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, in the role of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s younger version, has now bagged yet another promising web project. She will be seen in the upcoming web series which will be a periodic story, packed with fantasy and action, titled Rakt Bramhand. The series produced by Raj and DK’s D2R Films, will be directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The series has a stellar cast the includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi. The series will stream on Netflix.

In July, Netflix made a splash with the exciting announcement of the series, unveiling a striking poster on Instagram that instantly caught attention. The dramatic imagery featured a crown, ominously dripping with deep red blood, evoking an air of intrigue and foreboding. The text on the poster boldly proclaimed, “Rakt Bramhand. The Bloody Kingdom.” Accompanying this haunting visual, the post teased followers with a note that read, “We’ve got BIGGGGGG news that’ll stir your blood. We’re thrilled to unveil our first-ever action-fantasy series, and we can’t wait for you to experience it!”

We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt about Hardika Sharma playing a significant role in the series.

We buzzed Hardika but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Netflix spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.