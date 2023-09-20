Adorable! Priyanka Chopra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Malti Marie [Photos]

Celebrated actress Priyanka Chopra recently embraced the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi alongside her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in the comfort of their Los Angeles, California residence. The star took to her Instagram account to share a heartwarming glimpse into their festivities, showcasing Malti Marie actively participating in the birthday celebration of Lord Ganesha, complete with her cherished toy Ganpati. Priyanka also provided a sneak peek into their beautifully adorned mandir (prayer room) and the artful decoration of Lord Ganesha’s divine idol.

Priyanka’s Instagram post featured an assortment of images that conveyed the mother-daughter duo’s devotion to the occasion. Accompanying the visuals was a caption brimming with affection: “A girl and her Ganpati Always with us…wherever we go…” The initial photograph revealed the serene ambiance of Priyanka’s mandir, where the divine figure of Lord Ganesha was prominently displayed, alongside Malti’s cherished Ganpati toy, which held a special place in their hearts.

A particularly endearing moment that captured Malti Marie hugging her plushie Ganpati Bappa garnered immense adoration from the online community. The image resonated deeply with Priyanka’s extensive fan base, eliciting a cascade of compliments and heartfelt messages from her admirers.

In essence, Priyanka Chopra’s celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi with her beloved daughter, Malti Marie, encapsulated the essence of the festival and touched the hearts of many, reinforcing the significance of family, faith, and festivity.