Adorable! Priyanka Chopra’s exotic pool day with daughter Malti Marie looks like this [Photos]

Opting to forego her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding festivities, Priyanka Chopra spent her Sunday in the company of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, at their Los Angeles residence. On Instagram, Priyanka shared a glimpse of their leisurely day by the pool.

Priyanka posted a snapshot on her Instagram Stories, captured by her friend Akari, which had originally been uploaded by Akari on her own Instagram account but was later removed. The photograph showcased Priyanka, clad in a green bikini top, playfully tossing Malti into the air as they enjoyed the pool. Little Malti was adorably decked out in swimming attire. Priyanka refrained from adding any captions to the image.

Despite missing Parineeti’s wedding, Priyanka extended her blessings to her cousin and her newlywed husband, politician Raghav Chadha, through a heartfelt message on Parineeti’s Instagram post, featuring their inaugural wedding pictures. In her message, Priyanka expressed, “My blessings always.”

Although Priyanka could not attend the wedding, she had been an integral part of Parineeti’s engagement ceremony in Delhi back in May. When queried by the paparazzi in Udaipur, the location of Parineeti and Raghav’s nuptials, about Priyanka’s absence, Dr. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, revealed that Priyanka was occupied with work commitments in Los Angeles.