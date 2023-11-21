Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Puts Up A Pic of Aaradhya And Her Father; Remembers Him On His Birth Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who recently celebrated her birthday and also her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday, today remembers her dad. She puts up a picture of her father Krishnaraj Rai with a younger Aaradhya and sends out her love and remembrance to him. Aishwarya’s father worked as an Army biologist. Today, being his birth anniversary, Aishwarya and Aaradhya remember him and pay their respects to him. They shower all love on him too.

Aishwarya writes on social media,

aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

✨🙏❤️Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa❤️🥰💖😍💝🤗💕😘🧿🙏🌟🌈✨Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous… no one like you… ever❣️❤️🥰🌟🧿✨Happy Birthday💖🌟Prayers in remembrance🙏🌸🌹💐🍀We miss you so much❣️💝✨

Shweta Tiwari Purs Up Pics Of Daughter Palak Tiwari And Son Reyansh Kohli From Their Vacay; Calls Them ‘Me And Mine’

The set of pictures also includes that of Aishwarya with her father and Aishwarya with her mother and Aaradhya from the present with her father’s garlanded picture in their background.

Truly, as they say, such special occasions bring an ocean of sweet memories of the person who is not with us now!! And here, we see Aishwarya remembering her dear and loving father on his birthday.

Her tag ‘We miss you so much’, touches our hearts!!

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Here’s IWMBuzz.com joining Aishwarya in sending out wishes to her dad!!