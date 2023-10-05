Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's CUTE HUG Goes Viral: Read All Details

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the ever-graceful beauty is back in Mumbai after being a shining armour at the Paris Fashion Show recently. As we know, Aishwarya donned the golden gown which was shimmering bright in its appeal. Her full-length bodycon dress had gold sequin detailing and a transparent cape to go with it. Aishwarya wore golden high-heeled shoes, and diamond rings and earrings. Well, this was from her recent event in Paris. Now, she was in Mumbai for an event, dressed in a long black bodycon with white lace work at the hand. A recent video went viral where Aishwarya’s cute hug of actress Shefali Shah did all the talking.

A report on ETimes talked about this passionate hug and smile that the actresses gave each other. We at IWMBuzz.com take reference from that story for our write up here.

The video shared by Zoom had Aishwarya walking when Shefali gave her a call. Seeing Shefali coming towards her, Aishwarya broke into an immediate cute smile, that ended up in a warm and passionate hug. It was quite a moment as both the prolific actresses spent some ‘me’ time and indulged in mutual admiration.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Zoom

Both looked fantabulously dressed. Aishwarya resonated with immense grace and charm in this attire.

Did you have a glimpse at this video? If you have not, you have to check it out as you will enjoy every bit of it!!