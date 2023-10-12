Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees

Your favorite Bollywood divas, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma, often show their love for saree in different patterns, colors, fabrics, and styles. They often opt for a six-yard saree for the festive occasions. And if you are choosing a saree this festive, take hairstyle cues from these three A-listers.

Aishwarya Rai’s High Bun

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai styles herself in the stunning gold saree with a thick border. She pairs it with the matching collar blouse. However, she styles her hair with a high bun, which molds her look into a royal vibe. She looks stunning with her sleek combed hair and the puffy high bun.

Kareena Kapoor’s Gajra Low Bun Hairstyle

The Bebo of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor, embraces the six-yard saree elegance in the beautiful yellow printed saree. The zig-zag border looks attractive. She pairs it with the sultry blouse. She styles it in a gajra low bun to elevate her saree look. The clean, combed low bun adorned with a white gajra gives her a traditional touch.

Anushka Sharma’s Low Bun Hairstyle

The queen of elegance, Anushka, shows her classy vibes in the stunning beige saree with a gold border. She pairs the saree with a black blouse. She styles her hair with a mid-part clean, combed low bun to give her appearance a simple touch.

