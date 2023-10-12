Movies | Celebrities

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees

The stunning A-listers of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma, show how to style the festive saree with unique hairstyles. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 09:30:52
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees 860588

Your favorite Bollywood divas, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma, often show their love for saree in different patterns, colors, fabrics, and styles. They often opt for a six-yard saree for the festive occasions. And if you are choosing a saree this festive, take hairstyle cues from these three A-listers.

Aishwarya Rai’s High Bun

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai styles herself in the stunning gold saree with a thick border. She pairs it with the matching collar blouse. However, she styles her hair with a high bun, which molds her look into a royal vibe. She looks stunning with her sleek combed hair and the puffy high bun.

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees 860587

Kareena Kapoor’s Gajra Low Bun Hairstyle

The Bebo of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor, embraces the six-yard saree elegance in the beautiful yellow printed saree. The zig-zag border looks attractive. She pairs it with the sultry blouse. She styles it in a gajra low bun to elevate her saree look. The clean, combed low bun adorned with a white gajra gives her a traditional touch.

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees 860586

Anushka Sharma’s Low Bun Hairstyle

The queen of elegance, Anushka, shows her classy vibes in the stunning beige saree with a gold border. She pairs the saree with a black blouse. She styles her hair with a mid-part clean, combed low bun to give her appearance a simple touch.

Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma: Hairstyles For Festive Wear Sarees 860585

Whose hairstyle did you like? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

