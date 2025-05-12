Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Together After Virat’s Announcement Of Retirement From Test Cricket

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted at the airport when Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket. Both looked very happy and calm together. Virat hugged Anushka and posed in front of the paparazzi, smiling. This moment was very cute, and people also got a clear answer that everything is fine between them.

Virat wore a light jacket and cap with a white T-shirt and pants, while Anushka wore jeans with a pink and blue shirt. The pair looked very good.

A few days ago, a video went viral in which Anushka was seen not holding Virat’s hand outside a restaurant, due to which people made many things. But now seeing their togetherness and love at the airport, everyone’s talk stopped. This moment was very cute, and people also got a clear answer that everything is fine between them.

Meanwhile, Virat retired from Test cricket. He made an emotional post on Instagram and said that Test cricket taught him a lot. Playing while wearing white clothes was very special for him.

Virat wrote, ‘It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.

There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites.

The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

As I step away from this format, it’s not easy, but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.

I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.

#269, signing off.’

To this, Virat’s brother, Vikas Kohli and sister, Bhawana Kohli Dhingra, also reacted and posted,

Virat also made a cute post on Mother’s Day, in which he thanked both his mother and Anushka. He wrote that both of them are wonderful mothers.

In this way Virat and Anushka showed what a strong and loving couple they are, and how they win everyone’s heart with love and understanding.