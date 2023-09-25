Movies | Celebrities

Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani and Nora Fatehi’s latest lehenga blouse designs are setting trends [Photos]

Bollywood luminaries like Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani, and Nora Fatehi consistently steal the spotlight. Scroll down beneath to check on the stylish looks in lehengas.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Sep,2023 10:20:31
When it comes to transcending the boundaries of fashion in the realm of ethnic wear, Bollywood luminaries like Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani, and Nora Fatehi consistently steal the spotlight. Their recent appearances in breathtaking lehenga choli ensembles have left the fashion world in awe, and their impeccable style choices have set an unparalleled benchmark for contemporary ethnic fashion. Allow us to delve into the intricacies of these modern-day lehenga blouse designs that are rewriting the fashion narrative.

Aishwarya Rai’s Ethereal Panache

Aishwarya Rai, the embodiment of timeless grace and beauty, graced us with her presence in a resplendent white lehenga. This ensemble is a manifestation of timeless elegance, characterized by its meticulous mirror embellishments adorning the heavily embroidered lehenga. The full sleeves and the leaf neckline of the blouse introduce an element of modesty to balance the opulent design. What distinguishes this look is the mesmerizing ghera mirror embellishments gracing the skirt, brilliantly capturing and refracting light. Aishwarya’s choice of wavy long hair and understated makeup serves to underscore the prominence of the outfit. To recreate this ethereal look, opt for a white lehenga adorned with mirror detailing, and pair it with a blouse featuring a regal leaf neckline.

Kiara Advani’s Playful Pink Exuberance

Kiara Advani radiates youthful vibrancy and contemporary chic in her resplendent pink lehenga. This ensemble is a celebration of vivid color, boasting silver embellishments and intricate mirror work on the lehenga, rendering it a splendid choice for mehendi ceremonies or sangeet nights. Kiara’s choice of accessories, including a choker-fit necklace and bangles, impeccably complements the ensemble’s modernity. However, it is the blouse that reigns supreme—a daring bralette design with an alluring plunge neckline, boldly redefining traditional blouse aesthetics. To recreate Kiara’s captivating look, seek a pink lehenga with silver embellishments and embrace the notion of experimenting with a bralette-style blouse that exudes an audacious allure.

Nora Fatehi’s Resplendent Jade Green Opulence

Nora Fatehi consistently commands attention, and her recent appearance in a jade green Manish Malhotra lehenga is nothing short of a fashion spectacle. The sequinned floral pattern embellishing the lehenga exudes an undeniable festive charm, while the glitzy blouse adds an additional layer of flamboyance. What truly elevates this ensemble to iconic status is the addition of a beige net dupatta and traditional jewelry, bestowing an opulent aura upon the look. To recreate Nora’s captivating style, embark on a quest for a similar jade green lehenga adorned with intricate sequin detailing. Pair it with a blouse that radiates sparkle, and do not neglect the indispensable accents of a beige net dupatta and traditional jewelry.

These Bollywood icons have demonstrated how modern-day lehenga blouse designs can redefine ethnic fashion. To recreate their spellbinding looks, delve into the minutiae, from the artful mirror embellishments to the daringly plunging necklines. Do not hesitate to infuse your unique signature into these trends, for fashion, at its core, is a canvas for self-expression. These divas exemplify how to do so with consummate flair and unadulterated sophistication.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

