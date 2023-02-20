Ajay Devgn celebrated his mother Veena Devgn’s 75th birthday. The actor shared a beautiful picture with his mother on his social media handle, where we could spot him all smiling with her, while he penned an emotional note in the caption. The actor also mentioned her as his ‘go-to person’ in life. The picture left his fans go all awed in love.

In the picture, we can see Ajay Devgn wearing a casual t-shirt. He teamed it with denim jeans. The actor completed the look with messy hair and nerdy black glasses. Veena Devgn on the other hand looked stunning in her purple embellished salwar suit. She teamed it with her gorgeous smile like always.

Sharing the picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Happy Birthday dear Mom. You are my go-to person for everything in life. Always need your blessings & guidance.”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in the movie Thank God. The film also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. He also was in the movie RRR, reflecting a guest appearance. However, it didn’t do well at the box office. He has got three big-budget movies in the line up, Bholaa, Maidaan and others.

Kajol also shared a beautiful post for her mother-in-law’s birthday on her Instagram. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “आपको 75 साल पूरे करने पर बोहोत बोहोत बधाईयां! Love you 🥰♥️” (Many many congratulations on completing 75 years!Love you) Kajol can be seen hugging her mother-in-law, both smiling for a selfie together.

Here take a look-