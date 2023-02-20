Akshara Singh takes her fashion quotient to the next level. The actress often keeps us baffled with her picky fashion ensembles, but today, the diva decided to bring a bit more spice to her regular look. The actress shared some gorgeous pictures on her social media handle, flaunting her unique hairstyle look that she ornamented with “Safety Pins”! Yes, you read it right!

In the pictures, we can see Akshara Singh wearing a beautiful creped dull pink saree. She teamed it with brown abstract printed blouse. For makeup, she picked shimmery pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and extended lashes. She rounded it off with pink lips.

For accessories, she picked up a pair of drop earrings in oxidise. The actress picked up a unique hairstyle, stitching her braids with small safety pins. The hairstyle looked unique, but netizens couldn’t digest it well and compared her with Urfi Javed.

One wrote, “Urfi se idea to ni le rhi h ap n?”

Another wrote, “Second Urfi”

A third user wrote, “Ab safety pain balo me v use hone lga wah yeh toh maine soch hi ni tha yeh din b dekhne padenge 😂😂kya jamana h 😂khair jo v h acha lg rha h “

Sharing the pictures, Akshara Singh wrote, “Nazar na lage mujhe 🧿❤️So tried hairstyle with safety pins”

