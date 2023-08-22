Akshara Singh Flaunts 'Gulabi Glow' Pink Stones Embellished Lehenga

The outstanding Akshara Singh never leaves a chance to captivate fans with her fashion twirl. Whether ethnic or western, her wardrobe choices are always something new and refreshing. Yet again, the diva in the latest Instagram pictures shows her Gulabi glam in a pink embellished lehenga.

Akshara Singh’s ‘Gulabi Glow’ In Pink Lehenga

In the images, Akshara Singh can be seen wearing a beautiful pink lehenga by Mavy Fashion styled by Harsha Parmar. She paired the stones embellished halter neck blouse with the matching skirt and rounded off her style with the matching dupatta. Akshara’s grace in the ‘Gulabi’ lehenga looked captivating.

What’s more? Akshara makes her look mesmerizing with her ‘Gulabi Glow’ on her face. Her rosy cheeks, beautiful bindi, and pink lips by Sonu Gupta elevate her beauty to the next level, making her look nothing less than a princess. While her hair, styled in a beautiful bun by Kaniz Fatima Shaikh, rounds her overall look.

Great work by Photowale Studio, who captured Akshara in the perfect angles describing her beauty and elegance in the ‘Gulabi’ avatar.

Akshara Singh enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram handles with millions of followers. Her regular sharing of pictures, videos, and updates keeps his admirer and fans engaged.

Did you like Akshara Singh’s ‘Gulabi Glow’ in the latest Instagram dump? Express your opinion in the comments section.