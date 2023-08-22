ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Akshara Singh Flaunts 'Gulabi Glow' Pink Stones Embellished Lehenga

Akshara Singh is a beloved diva in the Bhojpuri cinema. She turns Gulabi in the pink stones embellished lehenga in the latest pictures. Check out the pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Aug,2023 23:15:12
Akshara Singh Flaunts 'Gulabi Glow' Pink Stones Embellished Lehenga 844850

The outstanding Akshara Singh never leaves a chance to captivate fans with her fashion twirl. Whether ethnic or western, her wardrobe choices are always something new and refreshing. Yet again, the diva in the latest Instagram pictures shows her Gulabi glam in a pink embellished lehenga.

Akshara Singh’s ‘Gulabi Glow’ In Pink Lehenga

In the images, Akshara Singh can be seen wearing a beautiful pink lehenga by Mavy Fashion styled by Harsha Parmar. She paired the stones embellished halter neck blouse with the matching skirt and rounded off her style with the matching dupatta. Akshara’s grace in the ‘Gulabi’ lehenga looked captivating.

What’s more? Akshara makes her look mesmerizing with her ‘Gulabi Glow’ on her face. Her rosy cheeks, beautiful bindi, and pink lips by Sonu Gupta elevate her beauty to the next level, making her look nothing less than a princess. While her hair, styled in a beautiful bun by Kaniz Fatima Shaikh, rounds her overall look.

Akshara Singh Flaunts 'Gulabi Glow' Pink Stones Embellished Lehenga 844847

Akshara Singh Flaunts 'Gulabi Glow' Pink Stones Embellished Lehenga 844848

Great work by Photowale Studio, who captured Akshara in the perfect angles describing her beauty and elegance in the ‘Gulabi’ avatar.

Akshara Singh enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram handles with millions of followers. Her regular sharing of pictures, videos, and updates keeps his admirer and fans engaged.

Did you like Akshara Singh’s ‘Gulabi Glow’ in the latest Instagram dump? Express your opinion in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree 843653
In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree
Akshara Singh Takes Blessings From Mahadev; Inspires Fans 842985
Akshara Singh Takes Blessings From Mahadev; Inspires Fans
Dream Girl: Akshara Singh blooms with allure in pink saree, watch 842725
Dream Girl: Akshara Singh blooms with allure in pink saree, watch
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh 840752
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh
Akshara Singh's 'Akshara Bum' Creates New Record; Check Out 840335
Akshara Singh’s ‘Akshara Bum’ Creates New Record; Check Out
Akshara Singh gives her couture a desi twirl, watch video 839163
Akshara Singh gives her couture a desi twirl, watch video
Latest Stories
Urfi Javed Makes A Colorful Dress From Comb, Ridhima Pandit Likes It 844828
Urfi Javed Makes A Colorful Dress From Comb, Ridhima Pandit Likes It
Aashika Bhatia Is Lost In The Breezy And Beautiful Vibes Of Beach, See Here 844820
Aashika Bhatia Is Lost In The Breezy And Beautiful Vibes Of Beach, See Here
Subhashree Ganguly looks tropical ready in floral green co-ords, see pics 844799
Subhashree Ganguly looks tropical ready in floral green co-ords, see pics
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their second child, fans can’t keep calm 844775
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their second child, fans can’t keep calm
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Fiery In Off-shoulder Animal Printed Gown 844857
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Fiery In Off-shoulder Animal Printed Gown
Exclusive: Brij Bhushan Shukla to be part of Rrahul Mevawala's series Forever 844861
Exclusive: Brij Bhushan Shukla to be part of Rrahul Mevawala’s series Forever
Read Latest News