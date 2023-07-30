ADVERTISEMENT
Akshara Singh gives her couture a desi twirl, watch video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jul,2023 23:40:41
Akshara Singh is an epitome of divine beauty in her traditional avatar! The actress, known for her vibrant presence on social media, recently shared a mesmerizing video that has left her fans in awe. Dressed in a stunning embellished green salwar suit, she radiates elegance and grace.

Decoding Akshara Singh’s look

The matching red dupatta adds the perfect pop of color to her ensemble, making her look like a true vision. But it’s not just the outfit that steals the show; Akshara’s long sleek mid-parted braided hairdo complements her traditional look, adding a touch of sophistication. Her makeup is on point too! With winged eyes, peach-red lips, a tyra (a traditional head accessory), and a pair of gorgeous drop earrings, Akshara has aced the art of looking effortlessly glamorous.

As she enjoys her time inside her car, she sways gracefully to the rhythm of the song “Ishqan Da Rog.” It’s evident that Akshara is not just a talented actress, but also a true fashionista, who knows how to make heads turn with her style and grace!

Akshara Singh’s work front

Known for her emotive performances and charming screen presence, she has delivered numerous successful films that have won the audience’s love and appreciation. Apart from her acting prowess, Akshara’s everyday posts on her social media handle have made her even more popular amongst her fans.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

