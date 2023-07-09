ADVERTISEMENT
Akshara Singh Glows In Golden Shimmery Saree(New Pics Alert)

Akshara Singh is a famous Bhojpuri actress. She flaunted her shimmery golden glow in a saree in her latest Instagram dump. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jul,2023 23:40:05
Akshara Singh is a well-known and heartthrob actress in the Bhojpuri cinema. She has been in the industry for years, ruling over with her acting prowess and fashion skills. She keeps her fans engaged with her through her regular share of pictures and videos on her profile. Whether ethnic or western, Akshara Singh knows to inspire with her style. Once again, the diva is winning hearts with her newest golden glow.

Akshara Singh’s Golden Glow

The beauty took to her Instagram and shared the newest pictures on her profile. In the shared picture, Akshara wore a plain shimmery golden saree paired with a v-neckline stone-embedded sleeveless blouse. While the diamond fans’ tone embellished, earrings and bracelets accessorized her appearance. In addition, her dense, curly open hairstyle, smokey glitter eyes, and nude lips rounded her look.

Akshara Singh flaunted her picturesque figure throughout the video. She posed like a strong woman with her chin high and hands on the waist. She is the epitome of elegance in her golden glow. In her caption, the actress shared her gratitude for whatever she is today. Her caption reads, “I sometimes wonder how did all of this happen how did I get here…… how is this possible.. truly grateful
Thankyou.”

Did you like Akshara Singh’s new golden glam? Share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

