Akshara Singh Goes 'Blue-tiful' In Modern Day Saree And Sparkling Accessories

Akshara Singh is a beloved diva. With the traditional fashion flair in saree, the diva makes hearts flutter. Check out her new modern-day saree style with sparkling accessories

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Sep,2023 22:35:43
Hold your seats, folks, Akshara Singh is here to set the stage on fire with her sparkling glam. This time, the diva opts for a modern-day traditional flair to elevate her fashionista vibes. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a stunning picture in her ‘blue-tiful’ glam.

Akshara Singh’s ‘Blue-tiful’ Saree style In New Pictures

Styled by the amazing Harsha Parmar, Akshara embraced her ethnicity with a modern flair. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a navy blue saree with a black and white striped pallu. She paired her modern saree with the matching blue off-shoulder blouse. The grand catch of her modern saree style is the floral belt securing the saree around her curves.

What’s more? Akshara loves to keep her fashion file on point, so she pairs her modern-day traditional look with sparkling accessories. She accessorized her appearance with a diamond choker necklace, earrings, and bangles. But wait, there is more; her blonde curly high ponytail with shiny clips adds extra glam.

Akshara Singh Goes 'Blue-tiful' In Modern Day Saree And Sparkling Accessories 848380

Undoubtedly, with her modern-day traditional glam, Akshara Singh exudes irresistible charm and ‘blue-tiful’ vibes. Kudos to Saurav Anuraj, who caught the best shot, defining her beauty. The actress catches our attention with her mesmerising visuals.

Did you like Akshara Singh’s ‘blue-tiful’ vibes in modern-day saree? Let us know your take on this in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

