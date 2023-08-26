Movies | Celebrities

Akshara Singh is crafting traditional elegance in blue saree, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Aug,2023 21:09:05
Step into a world where tradition meets timeless style as Akshara Singh graces us in a resplendent Varanasi silk blue saree, a true work of art that weaves a captivating tale of elegance. This actress has a flair for turning heads with her choice of attire.

In perfect synchrony with the saree, she donned a matching blue blouse, creating a harmonious ensemble that captures the essence of grace and heritage.

For her hairstyle, Akshara chose a mid-parted textured hairbun, adding a touch of classic sophistication to her look. It’s a hairstyle that seamlessly blends the traditional with the contemporary.

When it comes to makeup, she opts for a subtle and understated approach, allowing her natural beauty to radiate. With her sleek, meticulously groomed brows framing her eyes, her soft, dewy eyes take on an almost otherworldly allure. And those lips in a delicate shade of pink-nude? They are the epitome of subtle, understated elegance.

To complement her traditional look, Akshara adorns her wrists with a set of stylish blue bangles, infusing a hint of modern charm into her ensemble.

Akshara Singh’s portrayal of traditional elegance in her Varanasi silk saree is a visual delight. She’s not just wearing an outfit; she’s crafting a masterpiece with her style. In this look, she embodies the timeless allure of traditional beauty.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

