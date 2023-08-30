Akshara Singh Looks Prettiest In Pink Lehenga And Royal Accessories

The stunning Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh, never fails to make fans swoon with her mesmerizing style. Today, 30th August is her birthday; the diva in her latest dump is winning hearts with her traditional avatar in lehenga. The actress turns 32 years old this year.

Akshara Singh’s Prettiest Avatar In Lehenga

Taking to her Instagram account, Akshara shared a stunning picture, embracing her beauty in traditional flair. She wore a gorgeous pink embellished sleeveless blouse paired with a matching lehenga skirt and dupatta. She looked nothing less than a dream girl in this prettiest avatar.

But wait, there is more to this enchanting look. Akshara opted for a light pink royal necklace set with earrings, a necklace, and a maan tika. She adorns her hand with single diamond embellished bangles.

To add a touch of prettiness, she adorns herself with rosy blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, and pink matte lips. Her open, soft curls secured with clips elevate her overall glam.

In her caption, she called herself “Your prettiest problem.” The beauty in this enchanting pink look turns desi Barbie into a lehenga and exudes prettiness. She rules over hearts with her ethnicity, whether sarees, suits, or lehenga.

We also wish Akshara Singh a very happy birthday.

Did you like Akshara Singh’s prettiest look in pink lehenga? Please share your thoughts in the comments.