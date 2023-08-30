Movies | Celebrities

Akshara Singh Looks Prettiest In Pink Lehenga And Royal Accessories

Akshara is a heartthrob diva in Tinsel Town. Recently, the actress, with her stunning style, looked prettiest in a pink lehenga. Check out the pictures below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Aug,2023 22:05:41
Akshara Singh Looks Prettiest In Pink Lehenga And Royal Accessories 847340

The stunning Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh, never fails to make fans swoon with her mesmerizing style. Today, 30th August is her birthday; the diva in her latest dump is winning hearts with her traditional avatar in lehenga. The actress turns 32 years old this year.

Akshara Singh’s Prettiest Avatar In Lehenga

Taking to her Instagram account, Akshara shared a stunning picture, embracing her beauty in traditional flair. She wore a gorgeous pink embellished sleeveless blouse paired with a matching lehenga skirt and dupatta. She looked nothing less than a dream girl in this prettiest avatar.

But wait, there is more to this enchanting look. Akshara opted for a light pink royal necklace set with earrings, a necklace, and a maan tika. She adorns her hand with single diamond embellished bangles.

To add a touch of prettiness, she adorns herself with rosy blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, and pink matte lips. Her open, soft curls secured with clips elevate her overall glam.

In her caption, she called herself “Your prettiest problem.” The beauty in this enchanting pink look turns desi Barbie into a lehenga and exudes prettiness. She rules over hearts with her ethnicity, whether sarees, suits, or lehenga.

Akshara Singh Looks Prettiest In Pink Lehenga And Royal Accessories 847339

We also wish Akshara Singh a very happy birthday.

Did you like Akshara Singh’s prettiest look in pink lehenga? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Akshara Singh is crafting traditional elegance in blue saree, see pics 846118
Akshara Singh is crafting traditional elegance in blue saree, see pics
Akshara Singh Flaunts 'Gulabi Glow' Pink Stones Embellished Lehenga 844850
Akshara Singh Flaunts ‘Gulabi Glow’ Pink Stones Embellished Lehenga
In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree 843653
In Pics: Akshara Singh Looks Magical In Green Saree
Akshara Singh Takes Blessings From Mahadev; Inspires Fans 842985
Akshara Singh Takes Blessings From Mahadev; Inspires Fans
Dream Girl: Akshara Singh blooms with allure in pink saree, watch 842725
Dream Girl: Akshara Singh blooms with allure in pink saree, watch
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh 840752
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh

Latest Stories

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847604
Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Read Latest News