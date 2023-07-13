ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Akshara Singh Pens An Appreciation Note For Her Team; Check Out

Akshara Singh is a renowned name in Bhojpuri cinema. The diva felt grateful for her achievement in her career. She shared an appreciation note for her team. Check it out here.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Jul,2023 21:00:00
Akshara Singh Pens An Appreciation Note For Her Team; Check Out 833626

The queen of hearts and talent actress Akshara Singh has often become the talk of the town with her sensual style and sensational pictures. She has been in the industry for years and has become an important part of it. She is grateful for everyone who helped her and was there in the process of achieving it all. Here check out her heartfelt note for her team.

Akshara Singh’s heartfelt note

The diva pens down her thoughts about coming so far in her career; she feels grateful and took to her Instagram to share her appreciation. The actress shared a mirror selfie in the vanity van in the latest Instagram dump with her team. She took pictures with her makeup artist, hair stylists, and costume designers.

While Akshara wore a golden shimmery mini dress with fringy details, she looked gorgeous and happy to share her gratitude. In the caption, she said she appreciates all the talented people behind her talent, and she feels grateful to have them all and thanked every one of them, quoting them as unseen heroes.

Her caption says, “Appreciation post for the talents behind my talent, i am extremely grateful to have you all & thankful to each one of you, you guys are unseen hero’s ❤️ #aksteam💪🔥 🫶.”

Akshara Singh Pens An Appreciation Note For Her Team; Check Out 833621

Akshara Singh Pens An Appreciation Note For Her Team; Check Out 833622

Akshara Singh Pens An Appreciation Note For Her Team; Check Out 833623

Akshara Singh Pens An Appreciation Note For Her Team; Check Out 833624

Akshara Singh Pens An Appreciation Note For Her Team; Check Out 833625

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Akshara Singh Glows In Golden Shimmery Saree(New Pics Alert) 832226
Akshara Singh Glows In Golden Shimmery Saree(New Pics Alert)
In Pics: Akshara Singh Sparkles In Golden Mini Dress 832045
In Pics: Akshara Singh Sparkles In Golden Mini Dress
Check Out: Akshara Singh's Masti Partners 830653
Check Out: Akshara Singh’s Masti Partners
Check Out: Akshara Singh Starrer 'Darling' Release Date 823679
Check Out: Akshara Singh Starrer ‘Darling’ Release Date
Check Out What Makes Akshara Singh Peaceful? 822360
Check Out What Makes Akshara Singh Peaceful?
Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh in ripped denim and baggy tshirt, the perfect 'street-style' statement 820873
Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh in ripped denim and baggy tshirt, the perfect ‘street-style’ statement
Latest Stories
Paresh Rawal refused OMG 2 due to monetary issues, say reports 833684
Paresh Rawal refused OMG 2 due to monetary issues, say reports
Vedaa: Tamannaah Bhatia joins hands with Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham 833682
Vedaa: Tamannaah Bhatia joins hands with Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham
Breaking: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph join forces for new project 833677
Breaking: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph join forces for new project
In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Butterfly In Co-ord Set 833619
In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Butterfly In Co-ord Set
Nia Sharma sets sail in stylish white plunge neck midi dress, see pics 833675
Nia Sharma sets sail in stylish white plunge neck midi dress, see pics
Vignesh Shivan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan romancing Nayanthara in Jawan, read 833539
Vignesh Shivan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan romancing Nayanthara in Jawan, read
Read Latest News