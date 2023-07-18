ADVERTISEMENT
Akshara Singh Radiates Joy In Casual Couture

Akshara Singh shared her new casual avatar in her late Instagram pictures. The diva donned a basic crop top, denim, and shirt to keep it simple yet attractive. Check it below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 19:00:36
Akshara Singh Radiates Joy In Casual Couture 834939

Are you looking for a simple yet attractive, comfy, casual style? Well, look no further than Akshara Singh. In her latest Instagram pictures, the diva embraces the comfort of casual denim, crop top, and shirt style. She is an inspiration with her unique style. Her fashion is all about comfort and glam. Let’s take a full look.

Akshara Singh’s New Look In Casual Couture

The diva in her latest pictures wore a white crop top paired with wide-leg black ripped denim donned with a green striped shirt. She styled her look with an open curly hairstyle and black glasses. At the same time, white sneakers rounded her dapper casual look. She posed in the buss, flaunting her picturesque figure throughout the photos.

The diva shared the pictures with the caption, “She wore happiness like crown radiating joy with every step she took.”

Akshara Singh Radiates Joy In Casual Couture 834937

Akshara Singh Radiates Joy In Casual Couture 834936

Akshara Singh Radiates Joy In Casual Couture 834935

In her last picture, she added a statement look with a black bag in her hand. Her style has evolved over the years, and she has become one of the fashion inspirations. Whether ethnic or western, she knows to style them all.

Akshara Singh has 5.8 million followers on her profile. Her regular updates and engagement posts keep her entertained. While her performances on screen in praised massively.

Did you like Akshara Singh’s casual glam? Please share with us in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

