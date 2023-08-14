ADVERTISEMENT
Akshara Singh Takes Blessings From Mahadev; Inspires Fans

Akshara Singh is a heartthrob diva in the entertainment business. Recently she took blessings from lord Shiva and shared the glimpse on her Instagram handle

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Aug,2023 23:00:02
Akshara Singh, the stunning and versatile performer in the entertainment world, has regularly impressed her fans. Other than that, she is very grounded and kind in real life. She is proud of her culture and traditions. With her Instagram feed, it’s clear that she is a true devotee of the almighty. And today, she is inspiring fans with her latest Instagram dump.

Akshara Singh Inspires Fans With New Pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Akshara shared a glimpse from her visit to a Mahadev temple. In the image, the actress can be seen wearing a green cotton printed saree paired with a contrasting black sleeveless blouse.

Indeed, Akshara has impeccable taste in fashion as she styles her green saree with an oxidized choker, earrings, bangles, rings, and a nose ring. Her open hairstyle, dewy makeup, and peach lips elevate her simplicity in the ethnic drape. With her simple style, the beauty embraced her glam as she took blessings from Mahadev.

Akshara, in her caption, calls herself Devputri. Her caption says, “Finally, the beginning of the last day.” With this phrase, she inspires viewers to stand up whenever they fall and achieve their goals no matter what. She is undoubtedly an inspiration for many, and we love her charisma.

What’s your reaction to this? Please drop your views in the comments section.

