Akshara Singh Takes Blessings In Kedarnath; Monalisa's Husband Reacts

Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh is a renowned actress in the entertainment industry for her versatile acting abilities, for which she has received many honours. Besides her acting career, she is known for her social media presence. She keeps her fans engaged with her by posting photos and videos on her profile. And yet again, the diva shared a glimpse from her travel diary to Kedarnath. Let’s check out.

The diva took to Instagram and shared her joy to be in Kedarnath. Akshara Singh took blessings from Mahadev and shared the pictures with her fans. The diva wore a cotton white printed kurta paired with matching pants and a dupatta. She didn’t do much makeup, instead kept it simple. The haldi chandan Tika and beautiful smile on her fans defined how happy she was visiting the holy place.

In the pictures, one can see the diva posing in front of the Kedarnath temple. The view of the holy place with so many ‘Shradhalus’ looked like heaven. She captioned her post, “Mahadev Ki Beti Unke Sharan Me.”

Reacting to the new pictures, Monalisa’s husband Vikrant Singh shared join hands and greeting emoticon. While the Bhojpuri singer Arvind Akela Kallu in the comments, wrote, “Har har Mahadev.” At the same time, many others shared their love via emojis. Her regular engagement posts have always captivated her fans.

