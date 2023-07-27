ADVERTISEMENT
Akshara Singh Turns 'Dhakad' In New Avatar, Rides A Bullet In Saree

Akshara Singh is a famous actress in Bhojpuri. The diva turned dhakad in her latest avatar in saree as she started to ride a bullet. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jul,2023 20:00:25
Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is a renowned diva in Bhojpuri entertainment. She has ruled over with her acting prowess. Her style has always amazed her fans. Today the diva turned dhakad in saree as she rides a bullet in the latest Instagram dump. The actress is known to steal attention with her performances and appearances. Check out her new ‘dhakad’ avatar in the article below.

Akshara Singh’s Dhakad Avatar

In the shared pictures and videos, Akshara Singh turned desi and donned a typical Rajasthani avatar. She wore an orange saree and wrapped herself in a dark orange scarf. She looked bold and bindaas with her bold kajal, big red bindi, blushed cheeks, and pink lips. Her oxidized ornaments from head to toe added to her ‘dhakad’ avatar.

In the shared video, Akshara Singh looked fierce. She looked dhakad as she started to ride a very famous bike bullet. Bullet, aka Royal Enfield. Her expression seems like she is ready to smash the badie.

In the other photo, Akshara shared a close-up picture of herself. Her bold eye makeup caught our attention. Her new avatar looked captivating. Also, her new look hints toward a new project.

Did you like Akshara Singh’s new dhakad avatar? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorite celebrities.

