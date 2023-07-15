ADVERTISEMENT
Akshara Singh Turns Muse In Purple Sparkling Gown; See Pics

Akshara Singh has a unique taste in fashion. In the latest Instagram dump, the diva turns muse in a purple gown. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Jul,2023 22:25:54
Akshara Singh is a famous diva in the Bhojpuri cinema. With her impactful performances in shows and films have gathered her massive popularity. She has an impeccable sense of fashion, and she steals shows with her glam. Yet again, the diva is grabbing attention with her newest avatar in a purple gown.

Akshara Singh’s Newest Look.

The diva shared new pictures flaunting her fashion. She wore a beautiful purple strapless gown with glittery sequin detailing. She wore the gown by Sasya. Her gorgeousness always wins hearts. Her high ponytail, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, diamond earrings, and nude lips rounded her style. Undoubtedly she looked like a princess in this simple yet beautiful gown. You can opt for this gown for parties, to attend weddings, and other functions.

She captioned her post, “I purple you.” In the Korean language, “I purple you” is used as a love language. BTS boys have created this phrase and used it to show their love for fans.

Akshara Singh is very popular on social media handles. She has massive fandom of 5.8 million followers. The actress rose to fame after her appearance in the most controversial show Bigg Boss OTT. Akshara is a regular muse and makes one fall for her through her gorgeousness.

Did you like Akshara Singh’s new avatar in a purple gown? Please share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

