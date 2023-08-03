ADVERTISEMENT
Akshara Singh's 'Akshara Bum' Creates New Record; Check Out

Akshara Singh creates a new record with her song Akshara Bum on the YouTube channel. Her fans have always loved her performance. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Aug,2023 19:00:41
Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh is a renowned singer, actor, and dancer. Her versatile performance on screen has captivated her fans. Her presence in any music video, movie, or show guarantees it will be a hit. Today, her sing Akshara Bum has created a new record. Read more to know.

Akshara Singh’s New Record

A beautiful song, ‘Akshara Bum’ sung by Akshara Singh, has now created a new milestone with 1.5 million views on the YouTube channel within 4 days of release. It is a song dedicated to Lord Shiva, as it’s the Shravan month. In the music video, Akshara looks beautiful in a green lehenga choli. She prays and celebrates Lord Shiva with all her love and devotion. In the video, the actress showcased her dancing and acting skills. Also, she seems to be mesmerized by the beautiful saga.

With amazing views on YouTube, the music video is buzzing on the internet. The lyrics are by Manoj Matalbi, the music by Shishir Pandey, produced by Ratnakar Kumar, and the directed by Ravi Pandit. It’s fun to see which new records the song will make in the future.

Akshara Singh rose to fame after participating in the controversial show Bigg Boss OTT season 1. She has huge fandom of 5.8 million on her Instagram profile.

What’s your take on this? Please share your views and follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates in the future.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

