Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is one of the prettiest and most droolworthy actresses and performing artistes that we are all happy to have in the Indian entertainment industry. Her main body of work has happened in the Bhojpuri regional entertainment industry and ever since the time she became a star and sensation, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her and in the best ways possible. Not just in movies and music videos ladies and gentlemen, Akshara Singh as a personality is incredibly talented and is often very much appreciated for all the good and right reasons. Her swag game is sensational and well, we love her for everything, don’t we?

Each and every time Akshara Singh drops a stunner of a photo or video on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, netizens well and truly feel the heat and go bananas for real and in the true sense of the term. While more often than not, her posts and content are about her fashion and vogue diaries, this time, it is dedicated to Punjabi sensation B Praak. Well, do you all want to check out and see what she’s written for B Praak on the occasion of his birthday? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, ain’t it? Doesn’t it say a lot about their friendship and bonding folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com