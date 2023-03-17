Ananya Panday’s cousin sister aka Alanna Panday is currently in the news and limelight for all the good and happy reasons. The diva got married to the ‘love of her life’ aka Ivor McCray in a private and intimate ceremony in presence of close family and friends. The wedding took place on Thursday. The happy photos of the wedding are currently circulating everywhere on social media and well, we are loving all of it. Both the bride and groom were seen twinning in white ivory outfits.

Alanna looked absolutely mesmerizing and droolworthy in a beautiful white embroidered lehenga while on the other hand, Ivor looked classy and dapper in a stunning sherwani. Both were seen flaunting white floral varmalas around ther neck as well. Going by the theme, it looked like the theme set for the wedding was white and golden and throughout the entire venue, we saw white and green floral decorations. Unlike a lot of other brides, Alanna decided to ditch red for the same and well, we are in love with the bold move from her end. See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant, ain’t it?