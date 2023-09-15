Movies | Celebrities

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: Celeb-approved silk saree and blouse designs to carry out on festivities

They've been a staple in Indian fashion for centuries, and our Bollywood divas certainly know just how to carry them with grace and panache. Starting from Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, here we share their most stunning looks in silk sarees

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Sep,2023 23:30:27
Charm of silk sarees remains timeless! We have always been captivated by their enduring allure. They’ve been a staple in Indian fashion for centuries, and our Bollywood divas certainly know just how to carry them with grace and panache. So, let’s embark on a fashionable journey through some celebrity-approved silk saree and blouse designs that are perfect for adding glamour to your festivities.

First up, we have Alia Bhatt, who looks absolutely enchanting in a sheer sea-green golden embroidered silk saree. She paired it with a stylish sleeveless blouse featuring thin straps. Her makeup is impeccably done with sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, subtle mascara, a hint of highlighter, and pink lips. The addition of golden jhumkas and a bindi completes her traditional yet chic look.

Next, we have Deepika Padukone, who exudes sheer elegance in a white silk saree with a glittery black border. She adds a touch of allure with her backless ribbon-tied white blouse. Her sleek hairbun, smokey cat-eye look, and nude lips give her a sophisticated aura, and the black ear studs add just the right amount of edge.

Kiara Advani graces the scene in a vibrant hot pink silk saree paired with a matching deep-neck blouse with noodle straps. Her sleek hairbun, small bindi, and pink lips enhance her radiant look. Completing her attire is a stunning diamond jewellery set that adds a touch of opulence.

Shraddha Kapoor chooses a beautiful purple Benarasi silk saree, which she pairs with a green blouse. The striking colour combination and intricate Benarasi weave make this ensemble a showstopper. With a floral bun, smokey eyes, and exquisite gold jewelry, she embodies timeless grace and tradition.

The beauty of silk sarees lies in their ability to seamlessly blend tradition and modernity, making them a choice that never goes out of style. Whether it’s a festive occasion or a grand celebration, a silk saree is the perfect canvas for creating a look that’s both elegant and sophisticated, just like our Bollywood icons demonstrate with their impeccable choices. So, why not take inspiration from these celebrity-approved designs and make your next festive event a fashion statement?

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

