Alia Bhatt is the ‘jet lagged’ Barbie, Kareena Kapoor says ‘cause you are…’

Alia Bhatt, the reigning queen of Bollywood, once again left her fans awestruck with her latest Instagram post. The stunning actress took to her Instagram handle to share a jaw-dropping collage of pictures featuring her in a sheer barbiecore pink pantsuit. As if straight out of a fairytale, Alia’s radiant smile lit up the frame, making it impossible to look away. Not just her fans, but even fellow Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor couldn’t resist falling head over heels for Alia’s mesmerizing look. With just one glance, Alia managed to steal hearts.

Alia looks all cute

In the pictures, we can see the Brahmastra actress wearing a stylish pink plunging neck bralette. The actress topped it with oversized pink blazer. She rounded it off with matching pink pants. The actress decked it up with pulled back sleek hairbun and minimal makeup. Going all smiles and posing for the pictures, Alia wrote, “this barbie is jet lagged”

Kareena Kapoor couldn’t help but go all lovestruck with her adorable look in the pictures. She wrote, “Why you the best?💗cause you are …”

Alia Bhatt, as of now, has headed for the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. The actress was earlier spotted at the airport heading for the event. She will next be seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh.