Alia Bhatt keeps it royal in intricately embroidered handcrafted saree at Joy Awards 2024, check out

Alia Bhatt dazzled on the red carpet at the Joy Awards 2024, setting the tone for her glamorous appearances in the new year. The Bollywood sensation, known for her love of celebrating India’s rich heritage through fashion, turned heads by donning not one but two stunning traditional sarees for the occasion.

Styled by the fashion maven Rhea Kapoor, Alia’s show-stopping look featured a statement Ajrak saree crafted by the renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The saree, adorned with gold sequin embroidery, showcased a perfect blend of traditional charm and contemporary elegance.

What made Alia’s ensemble truly unique was the clever use of two sarees – one draped gracefully, and the other creating the illusion of a chic train. The second saree was playfully pinned to the back of her blouse and wrapped around her wrist, adding a touch of drama to the red carpet affair. And here’s the twist: Alia ingeniously detached the saree from her wrist to transform it into a glamorous train when she went up to receive her award. Talk about a fashion-forward move!

The color palette of rust and blue, accentuated by intricate gold embellishments, gave the ensemble a subtle yet glamorous sheen. The saree, featuring Ajrakh prints, not only celebrated Alia’s Indian roots but also radiated global chic, proving that fashion is truly a universal language.

Adding a contemporary twist to the traditional look, Alia paired the stunning saree with a strapless blouse, injecting a dose of modern glamour. Her red carpet appearance at the Joy Awards 2024 wasn’t just a celebration of impeccable style; it was a delightful fusion of tradition and trendiness that left a lasting impression on the international fashion scene. Alia Bhatt, once again, proved she’s a style icon with her fun and fabulous fashion choices.