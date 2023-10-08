Movies | Celebrities

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood divas’ go-to boat neck designs for sarees

Get ready to embark on a stylish voyage with Bollywood's leading ladies – Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. These stars have taken the fashion scene by storm, and their latest trend-setting move involves the enchanting boat neck saree blouses.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Oct,2023 12:30:05
  • Highlights:
  • Alia’s white floral saree with a boat neck blouse fused tradition and modern flair.
  • Kareena’s sunset yellow saree and boat-neck blouse exemplified elegance in simplicity.
  • Kiara’s all-white embroidered saree with a sleeveless boat neck blouse radiated grace and sophistication.

Alia Bhatt: Floral fantasy in white

Alia Bhatt, the ultimate trendsetter, dazzled us during her Gangubai promotions with her impeccable saree choices. One look that left us in awe featured a pristine white saree adorned with delicate florals. But the cherry on top was her matching white floral boat neck blouse. With her signature ‘almost no makeup’ makeup, a classic bindi, and a charming floral hairdo, Alia embodied grace and charm with a touch of modern flair.

Kareena Kapoor: Sunset yellow elegance

Kareena Kapoor, our forever fashion queen, knows how to make a statement. Recently, she left us swooning in a sunset yellow, see-through saree paired with a matching yellow boat-neck blouse. The result? Pure elegance! Kareena’s sleek straight hair and minimal makeup added the finishing touches, proving that sometimes, less is absolutely more.

Kiara Advani: Divine in all-white

Kiara Advani, the rising star of Bollywood, showcased her divine style in an embroidered see-through all-white saree. What set this look on fire was her sleeveless boat neck blouse that added a contemporary edge to her traditional attire. With smoky kohled eyes, nude lips, and sleek straight hair, Kiara was the epitome of grace and sophistication.

Boat Neck Blouses: The timeless trend we adore

Now, let’s talk about the real star of the show – the boat neck blouse. This classic style, characterized by its wide and shallow neckline reminiscent of a boat’s shape, adds an element of sophistication to any saree ensemble. It frames the shoulders and collarbone beautifully, exuding grace and elegance. Boat neck blouses offer a versatile canvas for personal style, allowing divas like Alia, Kareena, and Kiara to express their unique fashion sensibilities while staying rooted in tradition.

In conclusion, boat neck saree blouses are the “anchors” of style, ensuring that you stay grounded in tradition while sailing through the seas of contemporary fashion. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani have not just set trends but have unleashed a fashion storm that we’re all eager to ride. So, whether you’re headed to a grand event or just looking to make a statement, don’t hesitate to embrace the timeless allure of boat neck designs – they’ll have you sailing smoothly through the waves of fashion!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

