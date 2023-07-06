Alia Bhatt opens up about ‘post-partum’ and resuming work, read

Alia Bhatt, who is currently immersed in the preparations for the highly anticipated release of her upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani,” delighted her fans by hosting an engaging Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram on 4th July. During this interactive session, Alia’s ardent followers had the opportunity to ask her various questions about her career and personal life. Amidst the flurry of inquiries, one fan sought insights into Alia’s experience shooting the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ for the film, particularly after her pregnancy.

Earlier, the actress set the internet ablaze with her grand chemistry with Ranveer Singh in the movie. The trailer is currently winning hearts, and buffs hail that ‘Bollywood romance’ is back. Well, we can’t agree more.

Alia Bhatt’s Ask Me Anything session

The actress recently held an ask me anything session on her Instagram. The actress was asked to talk about her experience on how she felt shooting for the song right after her pregnancy. To this, Alia said, “This was from the last day of shoot.. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy you feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in ur energy but I am very grateful & feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere especially those who have to resume work immediately. Postpartum cause it’s never easy.

She added, “Vaibhavi mam would try plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom sister were baby sitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girls first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything,”