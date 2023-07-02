Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana makers are trying to keep the epic ‘authentic’ after Adipurush row

Following the controversy surrounding the film ‘Adipurush‘, the makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated project, ‘Ramayan’, are treading carefully. The upcoming film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the roles of Ram and Sita, aims to maintain authenticity and steer clear of the pitfalls faced by its counterpart. With a focus on meticulous dialogue writing, the team is determined to avoid any cringe-worthy lines that garnered criticism for ‘Adipurush’, and are trying to keep ‘authentic,’ as reported in an article by ETimes.

The intention is to present ‘Ramayan’ as a genuine performer’s film, differentiating it from a motion caricature. Amidst the buzz, reports suggest that popular actor Yash, known for his role in ‘KGF’, was approached for the character of Raavan but has allegedly declined the offer.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and others in the leading roles.

In a recent statement, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), addressed the concerns raised regarding objectionable scenes and dialogues in films that may offend the public. Agnihotri shed light on the committee’s role in evaluating and certifying films, stating that they have a responsibility to ensure that the content aligns with the guidelines and does not cross any boundaries that may be deemed offensive.

He said, “I am part of the CBFC board. We don’t watch the film for certification. The film is watched by the common men and women. I don’t know what happened to the film at what stage and who watched it. I haven’t watched the film yet. I was busy shooting for ‘The Vaccine War’. I wrapped up the film a few days back. So, I don’t know much about the movie.” He added, “If you’d see my statements and comments from the past, I don’t generally talk about the other films. I never give an opinion on the films that others are making whether good or bad. However, I would say that matters of belief are quite sensitive.” As quoted by DNA.