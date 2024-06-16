Alia Bhatt Shares ‘Unseen’ Throwback Pic With Late Grandfather On His Birthday: “My Favorite Storyteller”

Heartthrob Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt, on the occasion of Father’s Day, shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle dedicated to her late grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, on his birth anniversary. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress, who celebrated her late grandfather’s birth anniversary on Sunday, shared a series of unseen photos in which she also called her grandfather her ‘favorite storyteller’.

Alia’s grandfather Narendranath died last June. Remembering his presence, the actress shared her experience and feelings for her grandfather. The first picture shows a childhood glimpse of Alia spending some quality time with her late granddad, leaning on his legs. The innocent smile on her face and the candid moments are a treat to the eyes. The next picture is a glimpse of the younger version of Narendra Nath Razdan.

Sharing these adorable photos, Alia, in the caption, wrote, “My favorite storyteller, happy birthday, Grandpa; you and your stories live on in our hearts forever.” Reacting to these throwback unseen photos, Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, dropped several purple hearts in the comments.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film was a hit at the box office. Now, the actress is preparing for her upcoming film Jigra alongside The Archies fame Vedang Raina. Apart from that, she will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.