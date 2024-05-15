Alia Bhatt Stuns In Strapless Dress In London, Fans Call Her ‘Global Icon,’ Neetu Kapoor Reacts

After grabbing the spotlight at the Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt recently jetted to London for Gucci Creative Director Sabato De Sarno’s first Cruise 2025 Collection at Tate Modern. Not shocking, yet again, she made heads turn with her statement style at the event in London. She captioned her post, “Gucci Cruise ’25.”

Alia Bhatt’s Statement Look At Gucci Cruise Show

At the Gucci Cruise Show, Alia Bhatt’s fashion statement was a black midi dress with a touch of violet, creating a striking contrast. The strapless dress, with its cinched waistline, fitted bust, and bodycon pattern, accentuated her picturesque figure. Complementing her look were black pumps, a Gucci handbag, and a center-parted ponytail adorned with a satin bow, exuding a clean-girl vibe.

The actress adorned her look without any accessories. However, that deep, maroon-colored lipstick shade gave her a striking appearance. The feathered brows, shiny base, subtle berry eye shadow, and mascara in lashes completed her masterpiece appearance.

Alia Bhatt’s stunning fashion choice at the Gucci Cruise Show left fans in awe, and they couldn’t help but express their admiration. One wrote, “ate and licked the plate.” “You are aging backwards Aloo becoming younger day by day, ” said the other. And the third called her “The global icon.” While her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, dropped a red heart and hands up emojis. In contrast, Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, said, “Hello, little doll.” Also, television actress Tina Dutta commented, “Always on point.”