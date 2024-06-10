Alia Bhatt Turns Heat In Off-White Jacket Set With Plunging Neckline Bralette, See Photos!

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Hindi Indian films. She has received a lot of praise from both the audience and the critics for her acting roles. Not only her acting but also her fashion speak well. She recently turned up the heat in an off-white jacket set paired with a plunging neckline bralette, showcasing her bold and stylish fashion. Let’s dive into the details of her sizzling ensemble:

Alia Bhatt’s Jacket Set With Plunging Neckline Bralette-

Alia Bhatt, in a recent Instagram post, showcased a stunning look that exuded elegance and glamour. She paired a pink printed plunging neckline bralette with a white and pink studded border and a full-sleeve printed blazer for a sophisticated look. The high-waisted off-white flared pants added a touch of grace, completing the ensemble that was perfect for any professional event.

Alia Bhatt’s Style Appearance-

The diva’s looks are as appealing as her sense of style. She enhances her exquisite western with a gold necklace, a ring, and white heels for a classy look. Her sleek, combed, side-parted straight hairstyle complements her face and draws attention to her eyes. Her look is glam, with pink cheeks and peach matte lipstick. Alia’s captivating presence accentuates her breathtaking beauty. The actress showcases her spectacular Western attire in the photograph with stunning expressions and postures.

