Alia Bhatt Twins With Raha, Shares Glimpse Of ‘Wholesome’ Jamnagar Dump

After spending three days in Jamnagar, attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has returned to Mumbai. Alia had a great time with Neetu Kapoor, Raha Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor at the festivities. Alia posted several glimpse pictures to her Instagram page on Monday. This is the first time Alia has shared a photograph of herself and Raha on social media, which makes this photo dump unique. Please scroll down to look at her latest photo dump.

Alia Bhatt’s Jamnagar Photo Dump-

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress appeared in brown and gold blazer pants. The outfit features a brown and gold floral printed lapel collar, full sleeves, and buttons featuring a blazer paired with matching pants. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy brown shade hairstyle. The diva opted for a simple look with pink lips. She accessories her outfit with diamond ear studs and paired with black sunglasses. In the first picture, she holds her daughter Raha on her left belly while twinning in the same pattern outfit. The baby Raha wore a matching pattern round neckline and a sleeveless, flared mini-length dress, as they got captured in a candid picture with a beautiful smile.

In the second picture, the husband and wife duo wore traditional outfits as they captured a lovely candid picture with bright smiles. In the third picture, the diva appeared in a champagne and gold strappy, deep sweetheart neckline blouse, matching flared long-length skirt, and a dupatta. She tied her hair in a classic bun. The diva complimented her look with minimal makeup and paired it with a white and gold necklace, earrings, and a diamond ring.

She peeked at the BTS makeup session with Kareena Kapoor in the fourth picture. Alia Bhatt appeared hot in a shimmery blue gown as she was captured in a candid picture. Lastly, the diva and Kareena Kapoor struck a duo glam avatar in a traditional outfit.

