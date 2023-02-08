A very inspirational body of work, Alia Bhatt’s filmography. When she made her acting debut in Student Of The Year by Karan Johar, there were indications and signs that a star was on the rise. In roles like her stylish one in Student of the Year or her tough desi look in Udta Punjab, Alia Bhatt has always shown her flexibility as an actor. She has frequently asserted that choosing various parts is a matter of challenging herself more than showcasing her versatility.

For as long as she can remember, Alia Bhatt has made a name for herself by violating complex rules and showcasing her skill. The youthful star, once known as Pink Barbie, gained attention with cutting-edge movies like Highway, Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi, and Raazi.

Highway

The movie Highway is about an industrialist’s little daughter, who is abducted from a gas station, and discovers what it’s like to be free on the streets of India. Alia Bhatt plays in Highway “Veera,” a wild child with messy hair and worn-out clothing, who was kidnapped by Mahabir Bhati (Randeep Hooda). Without knowing that Veera’s father has strong ties to the government, Mahabir abducts Veera along with his friends. Fortunately, her performance’s vibrant colors leaped off the screen. The response from Highway to those who had criticized her for SOTY was appropriate. Veera had a major influence on Alia Bhatt’s development as a talented actress.

Raazi

A Kashmiri girl named Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt) has her life turned upside down when she learns of her father’s last wish in the movie Raazi. Thus, Indian intelligence operative Khalid Mir transforms her from a regular college student into a lethal spy (Jaideep Ahlawat). In the films Highway, Udta Punjab, and Kapoor & Sons, Alia was previously portrayed as an innocently intense young child, a traumatized, situational drug addict, and an orphan. Every time she sobs in the course of the film, you are thrust into her world of emotions, complete with trembling lower lip and drooping eyelids.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

She just completely dominates the screen as Gangubai, a sex worker turned mafia queen. Alia’s body language, voice, line delivery, and expressions all demonstrate how thoroughly she absorbed Gangubai and faithfully portrayed it on television. Although portraying a former brothel madam who is now a mafia queen is a difficult challenge for Alia, she pulls it off gracefully. Gangubai gains a towering dignity, a hilarious personality, a steel vein, and a broken heart all at once as a result of Alia’s seeming ability to absorb her into herself. Along with maintaining consistency, she avoids becoming fixated on either her accent or the raspy voice she developed for the role. You may observe how far she has developed both as an actor and to becoming Gangubai.